FIRE crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in a North Yorkshire town earlier today.
The fire crew from Filey responded to a report of the two-vehicle collision at around 7.25pm today (December 16) in Stonegate, Hunmanby.t
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On the crews arrival, all occupants were out of the vehicles. Crews made the vehicles safe and assisted with providing first aid to one casualty until the arrival of ambulance crews.
"The incident was handed over to the police."
