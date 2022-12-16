A TOP TV star dropped in for a spot of Christmas shopping in a York town today.
Actor James Norton, 37, was in Thora and the Prince gift shop in The Village in Haxby on the outskirts of the city.
Posting on Instagram, owner, Rachel Stott, said: "Happy valley all the way here today... Christmas gift arrived in store early!"
The star of McMafia, tipped by many to be the next James Bond, was brought up in Ryedale and went to Ampleforth College and seemed to be buying childrens' Megabloks.
Norton, whose other TV roles include Happy Valley, Grantchester and War & Peace, dropped in to do some Christmas shopping.
Thora and the Prince has been open for seven years now and offers a wide range of gifts and homewares.
Rachel also works closely with local independent creatives and well-established UK-based brands with an ethical manufacturing source.
