POLICE carried out 50 arrests for drink and drug driving offences in 15 days across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested 50 people since December 1 as part of their annual drink and drug driving campaign.

In the first eight days, officers arrested 18 people, and in the second week, this figure increased to 32 arrests.

Of these 50 arrests, 38 were men and 12 were women.

In the last seven days, Harrogate had the highest number of 10 arrests, followed by seven in York and six in Scarborough.

Hambleton had four arrests, Ryedale had three, and Craven and Richmondshire both had one arrest each.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police said: "It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire.

“I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs.

“The message is clear, we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on North Yorkshire’s roads”.

The two highest breath test readings were found in Northallerton and Malton.

Yesterday (Thursday, December 15), at 5pm, officers stopped a man, 52, who was driving an uninsured vehicle in Norton, near Malton, and for not displaying tax.

A breath test was conducted, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving when above the alcohol limit.

On Tuesday, December 13, a woman, 46, from Northallerton, had a reading of around four times over the legal alcohol limit, which resulted in her arrest.

North Yorkshire Police have partnered with Cumbria Police, Durham Police, the DVSA, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service to deliver this year's campaign, which runs till Saturday, December 31.