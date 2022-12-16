WELCOME to York signs on routes into the city now display the city’s links to its twin towns of Dijon in France and Munster in Germany.

The boundary sign initiative has been funded by donations from the Twinning Associations of Dijon and Münster and “York for Europe”, a local non-party political campaign group.

York has strong connections with several cities as part of its sister and twin city agreements, the first of which was formed with Dijon, France, in 1953, and the second, with Münster, Germany, in 1957.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, said: “York’s international links are valued home and abroad, and these new-look signs are a fantastic way to celebrate our friendship with our twinned cities."

Fellow councillor Christian Vassie said he had been happy to work with York for Europe, the Dijon and Munster twin town associations and with council officers to enable the funding to be raised by community groups and to contribute to the funding.

Don Lodge, from York for Europe, said the Twin Town signs at the entrances to York were a 'timely reminder of the cosmopolitan nature of York city,' adding: "We maintain that awareness and understanding throughout Europe are even more important at this time."

Dijon Association Chair, Chris Kyriacou, and Münster Twinning Association Chair, Ursula Lanvers, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we have been able to raise the funds needed to add to our boundary ‘Welcome to York’ road signs that York is twinned with Dijon and Münster."