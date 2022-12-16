POLICE say a missing North Yorkshire man has been found safe and well.
Earlier this week North Yorkshire Police asked members of the public to report any sightings of missing Gavin Knight, 37, from Selby, who was last seen in York.
He was last seen by his friend’s family on the afternoon of December 8, but he had not returned home or been seen since.
Officers now say Gavin has turned up safe and well and have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
