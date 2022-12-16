NEWS that a former family dairy business in York looks set to be turned into five homes has sparked memories from readers.

The Press reported how the site at 100-102 Main Street could now be turned into four homes with the dairy's outbuildings becoming a family house too.

Readers have been sharing memories of the dairy in our nostalgia group in Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Leading the recollections is Caroline Britton, from the dairy family, who posted: "Nice to see they are keeping the buildings.

"My brother and I were both born in 102 Main Street, my dad and his two brothers were born in 100 Main Street.

"As a child I used to sit on the wall outside and count the number of cars going past. It's a little bit busier nowadays."

Brian Smith recalled: "My uncle delivered milk for them in the 1950s."

Gillian Sowray said: "Lived in Fulford and always had them deliver our milk until we left in 1971."

In the planning application, details of the site's history are revealed. The report to planners records: "In 1920, Britton’s Dairies was formed at 100-102 Main Street. The Britton family lived here for much of the 20th century, with their dairy and bottling plant behind the houses, served by a milking parlour across the road. According to reports, the Britton’s, made local deliveries using a pony and trap, providing you had your own container you could purchase milk from the rear of the farm.

"The large bay windows were most likely added when number 102 was built, as part of an extension to the Brittons Dairies company. Some of the outbuildings, which contained old milk bottles, fork lift trucks and cars, can be seen today to the rear of the plot.

"At the front of this land where St. Oswald’s Court now stands was the dairy shop. A purpose built

free-standing shop used to sell the produce created to the rear of 100-102 Main Street. "

For more details of the planning application, visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk

And to catch up with all the latest public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press