YORK council has set out three key ambitions to transform the city for residents over the next decade.

City of York councillors have approved the York 2032 plan for the city, which includes three interrelated strategies – climate change, health and wellbeing, and economy.

They conducted an 18-month engagement programme to find out from residents, businesses and communities what they want York to look like in 10 years’ time, focusing on three ambitions – reaching net zero by 2030, strengthening the post Covid economy, and improving the health and wellbeing of residents.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: "I would like to thank everyone who took the time to share their thoughts and ideas.

"With the challenges we all face during this cost of living crisis, now more than ever we need certainty about the direction for the future to help us tackle the challenges we face and make best use of York’s opportunities.

"We will continue to monitor progress over the coming months and years, as we look to improve the York’s sustainability and the health and wealth of our communities.”

The targets set to achieve these ambitions include: increasing the number of green jobs, reducing poverty with actions around food, fuel, housing, financial inclusion and the resilience of the community sector, and reducing carbon emissions each year.