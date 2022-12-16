AN annual event in York which ensures elderly people don't spend Christmas alone is set to be better than ever this year.

Xmas Presence is a project that galvanises individuals and organisations from across the city to help alleviate loneliness at Christmas time.

Embracing the motto “No-one should have no-one” , Xmas Presence transports people from across York to enjoy Christmas dinner, entertainment and hampers of gifts, all delivered by volunteers and support through establishments like Dean Court.

The event first started back in 2015 a group of friends saw a need in the city as so many older people were going to be spending Christmas Day with a meal for one and Del Boy dressed as Batman for company.

As their non-commercial youtube video Oh Little town of Anywhere states “Christmas alone…no missed calls on your phone…its hard to pull crackers just you” so York musician Ian Donaghy conscripted a group of volunteers-many were strangers to solve the problem in the city and Xmas Presence was born.

In the past 7 years this festive pop up has helped hundreds of people and given many their last Christmas.

This year the Christmas Day party is being held at Lord Deramore’s Primary School in Heslington thanks to the generosity of head James Rourke and and assistant head Rachel Carr at the school.

Rachel Carr and James Rourke from Lord Deramore's around the tree with Ian Donaghy (Image: Ian Donaghy)

Ian explained that, from the off, the event stands or falls on donations from the community and once again York has not disappointed.

The Dean Court Hotel opposite York Minster is helping to spread Christmas cheer in the city this year, after teaming up with Xmas Presence to offer gifts to people alone during the festive period.

Using funds from The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back initiative the Dean Court team worked with supplier Ringtons Tea to secure 100 hampers that will be gifted to older people who live alone on December 25.

Packed full of tea, coffee, biscuits and cookies, the hampers will be used by “Xmas Presence” to lift the spirits of lonely older people and people who suffer with dementia on Christmas Day.

The donation was the brainchild of Dean Court’s assistant manager Rebecca Hardcastle and saw her reunite with the project’s driving force, York musician Big Ian Donaghy, who was her head of year for five years whilst a pupil at Lowfield’s School back in the early 2000’s.

Rebecca said: “The Give Inn Back fund gives us as staff the opportunity to support causes important to us and our communities and Xmas Presence is such a worthwhile cause in the city, “We wanted to use some of our funds and make them go as far as possible and thanks to the head office team and Ringtons, they have delivered some great gifts that we’ve given to the project.

“Mr D was a great teacher; he does a brilliant job in getting this all organised with his amazing team of volunteers and put together and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to play a part this Christmas.”

York Community Pride award winner, dementia campaigner and author of A Pocketful of Kindness, Ian, said: “Christmas is a magnifying glass. If you’re happy you’re happier but if you are having a tough time it can make it seem tougher. We hope that bringing people together will help in some small way. Thank you to the generosity of The Dean Court and to all of the community in the city who are being amazing."

For more details a head to their Xmas Presence facebook page or if you know anyone who could benefit from coming as a guest please contact Beverley at beverleydh@gmail.com.

Also if you would like to donate they don’t want money, but prefer items to fill hampers with and give everyone the Christmas they deserve.

They particularly would love some some gloves, hats, scarves and socks.

Drop off points for hamper donations are: Jess Steel at Rock the Barnet Hair Salon, Boroughbridge Road and Kevin Mitchell at Jewson Builders Merchant in Clifton.

The team will also be doing a fancy dress bag pack at Asda Monks Cross tomorrow (Saturday, December 17) from 9.30am-1pm.

Xmas Presence volunteers at Asda (Image: Ian Donaghy)