OWNERS of second homes in York are set to see their council tax double after councillors unanimously agreed to the 100 per cent premium.

Tax bills for second home owners will double as soon as legislation has been implemented in Westminster, said a spokesperson for the LibDem party, which proposed the change.

"Second home ownership in York was estimated at 429 in 2020/21, according to the National Housing Federation, and is recognised to have a negative impact in terms of the supply of homes available to meet local housing need," they said.

"It is expected that, once implemented, the premium could provide over a £740k boost to council’s finances to deliver crucial local services, including provision of affordable homes."

Lib Dem Cllr Tony Fisher said the considerable number of second homes in York was 'undoubtedly' adding to the issue of access to affordable housing.

"Many of these second homes are “investment” properties, restricting the housing supply and maintaining high property prices, to the detriment of those locals seeking to buy," he said.

“York cannot afford to have large numbers of homes lying empty and unoccupied for most of the year, when there are many people in need of housing.

"As a council, we’re keen to do everything in our powers to ensure that York has the right mix of homes, so our communities remain sustainable for future generations."