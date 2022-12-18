Recent cases at York Magistrates Court included a sex offender and a drug rider.

Jason Daniel Rhodes, 31, of Hazel Close, New Earswick, was banned from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to drug riding a motorcycle on Huntington Road. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and was ordered to pay a £80 fine, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Ben Thomas Heels, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police emergency worker and a public order offence.

Simon Edwards, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting harassment and indecent exposure. He was made subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect a woman and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Lee Simpson, 42, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, driving without insurance or driving without a licence and disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £122.

Sean James Beard, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted shop theft and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.