A GIN company in York has created a new product featuring herbs and Minster rose petals to honour the historic building.

The gin is distilled in the city by the York Gin Company, a small, sustainable craft distiller of some of the world’s finest ultra-premium gins. Their motto is ‘History in the Tasting’ - and York Minster’s history stretches back over 1,400 years on its current site.

Leaves from the Artemisia arborescent tree in the Minster’s Dean’s Park, and York Minster Rose petals give this London dry gin its character, rooted in the ancient city.

York Gin co-founder, Emma Godivala, said: ‘We have loved working with York Minster to produce this wonderful gin. Using a botanical from the Minster’s very own gardens grounds it here in York - and the York Minster Rose petals are a delightful nod to the incredible Rose Window."

The label has an illustration of the Minster’s West End - with the cat from York Gin’s logo sitting proudly on the building. The cat is one of York’s historic symbols - and cats have been associated with gin since the 18th century.

The gin is available exclusively in the York Minster gift shop in 70cl bottles which cost £40.