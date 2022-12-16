ST Nicholas Fair is among the top five most searched for Christmas markets this year, according to Google data.

Mid December is the week when Christmas gift searches peak the Google search trends each year, according to Google analysts.

The new data trends reveal that 'Christmas markets', 'gifts made in the UK', and 'personalised gifts' are amongst the top Google searches this December.

York Christmas market made the top five of the most searched for Christmas markets in the UK.

The top searched Christmas markets in December 2022 are:

1. Lincoln

2. Bath

3. Winchester

4. Edinburgh

5. York

6. Birmingham

7. Nottingham

8. Rochester

9. Southbank

10. Chester

Alice Mansergh, Managing Director of Google Customer Solutions, UK & Ireland, said: "Christmas is a special time of year, with many consumers taking care to seek out the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

"During difficult times, it's noteworthy that people are seeking to support British businesses, with searches for UK made gifts up 5000 per cent this December.

"There is a desire for uniqueness and personalisation too - from personalised nursery rhyme books to personalised dog gifts, both up 400 per cent this month."