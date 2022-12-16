TWO men have been arrested in connection with thefts involving large amounts of cooking oil in North Yorkshire.

At around 10.30am today (December 16), North Yorkshire Police officers arrested two men on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The men were travelling in a dark green Ford Transit Connect van and were in possession of large amounts of cooking oil."

If you are in the Scarborough, Whitby or Ryedale area and you believe that cooking oil may be missing from your premises or if you have any other information which could help the police investigation, get in touch by emailing: oliver.johnson@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 774 or PC 1014.

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220221782 when passing on information to help the investigation.