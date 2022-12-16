AN INDEPENDENT inspection of York's Youth Justice Service has found it to be ‘outstanding’.

The service works with young people aged 10 years and over who are at risk of, or involved in offending behaviour, responding to any risks or needs of the young people, their families, and their victims.

The inspection was carried out by HM Inspectorate of Probation, rating the York service as ‘outstanding’ in nine out of 13 key areas assessed – including ‘partnerships and services’ and ‘implementation and delivery’ - and ‘good’ in the remaining four areas.

The inspectors particularly highlighted the strength of support provided by the service’s ‘well-trained, committed and thoughtful’ team for children and young people and the strength of the service’s partnership with North Yorkshire Police.

Martin Kelly, OBE, City of York Council’s corporate director of children and education, said: “I’d like to add my thanks to the team at York Youth Justice Service for their continued dedication to the young people we work with and consistently going the extra mile to ensure positive outcomes.

"To gain an ‘outstanding’ rating is quite exceptional and it’s fantastic that their work has been recognised in this way.

"I’m also pleased that the inspectors recognised the strength of our partnership working with the police, and others."