NORTHERN Powergrid has emailed customers to explain what would happen if there are emergency power cuts in coming months.

It said National Grid had indicated that such cuts awere unlikely to happen but ongoing reports in the news had led to some customers contacting Northern Powergrid, unsure or concerned what it might mean for them.

"We are contacting you to share information to help you understand the facts and provide advice on how to be prepared if your power supply is ever affected - whether by a routine local network issue, the impact of severe weather or a wider national energy emergency," it said.

It said that if someone relied on electricity to power medical equipment, they should speak to their healthcare or medical equipment provider now for advice.

"You should also ensure that you join our free Priority Services membership, so we are aware of any additional support or advice you may need due to your medical or personal circumstances," it said.

"Visit our be prepared page to see important advice and know what to do before, during and after a power cut - northernpowergrid.com/be-prepared."