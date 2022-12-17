A cowboy roofer will have to produce £100,000 from his secret stash within four weeks of his release to prison – or face a return behind bars.

The money will be compensation for the 87-year-old man and 67-year-old man that serial fraudster George William Allen,35, persuaded to hand over hugely inflated payments for work that may or may not have been needed.

In September, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, decreed that Allen had hidden assets equal to the amount he had taken from the two victims and ordered him to hand the money over within three months or face 12 months in jail.

The fraudster’s barrister Chloe Farley told York Crown Court he had been unable to do so within the deadline because he is illiterate and serving a sentence of three years and nine months for fraud against the two victims.

He will be released on home detention curfew on February 11 and will then be able to talk with his family and friends to get the money.

Judge Simon Hickey agreed to extend the deadline..

He reminded Allen that if he fails to hand over the money by March 3, he will be jailed for a further 12 months.

Allen, 35, who traded under the name G A Home Services, of Metz Bridge Caravan Site, Middlesbrough, has several previous convictions for fraud.