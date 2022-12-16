AN EDUCATION group, including a college near York, is expanding its opportunities for adults to learn a new skill and gain qualifications.

In January 2023, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group will be launching a range of new adult programmes across its three campuses in Castleford, Selby and Wakefield. These include courses in Essential and Advanced Digital Skills courses, English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL), Electric and Hybrid Vehicle programmes, innovative Engineering courses, Counselling and more.

As part of its commitment to expand and enhance its adult offer, the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group has appointed Andra Ghencea as director of adult skills.

Andra has over 10 years of experience working in the education sector, in Further and Higher Education. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in delivering a range of successful adult learning programmes to thousands of learners.

Andra said: “I’m thrilled to be starting my role at such a pivotal time in the sector and economy."

In response to the demand for greener skills, Selby College is also launching a brand-new Skills Bootcamp in the Principles of Carbon Capture in January, which is designed to provide learners with the higher-technical skills and knowledge to operate this climate-saving technology.