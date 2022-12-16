A YORK-BASED train firm continues to recover from the pandemic as customers return to rail, topping a data table for the sixth consecutive quarter.

New data published by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows that LNER has continued to welcome more customers onboard than compared with pre pandemic times, with passenger journeys now at 105 per cent when compared with the same period for 2019.

LNER data shows that so far this year more than 21 million passenger journeys have been made on its services.

David Horne, managing director at LNER said: “We are delighted to be welcoming more and more people back to rail and we continue to work hard to attract even more people to travel with us by transforming the rail experience.

“We’ve added new destinations to our route, including our direct services between Middlesbrough and London King’s Cross which are celebrating their first anniversary.

"Our award-winning app makes it simpler and smarter for customers to find best value fares, reserve their seats and sign up for live journey updates and rewards by joining our popular LNER Perks loyalty scheme.”

In addition to LNER’s ongoing investment and digital innovations, Easter tickets have already been put on sale, enabling more customers to plan ahead and book their Easter escape.