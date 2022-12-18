A TOP York house builder has got the green light to go ahead with a development at the heart of the Scottish capital.

York-based development company S Harrison has secured planning permission for its latest development in Edinburgh, which will see a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme built within the historic surroundings of Canongate, just behind the Royal Mile.

This latest development follows an appeal to the Scottish Government, after the planning application was initially refused by the Council in August 2022.

Now S Harrison and landowner, Summix (CGE) Developments, have been granted permission for the partial demolition of existing buildings and the delivery of 76 high quality studio rooms, along with an open courtyard, internal shared amenity space, study rooms, cycle storage, gym and multimedia room. The site is ideally located opposite the Holyrood Campus of Edinburgh University and within easy reach of other university facilities.

CGIs of the new development from York firm S Harrison in its historic surroundings in Edinburgh (Image: S Harrison)

The company has made a substantial investment in Edinburgh in recent years and in September secured planning permission for another PBSA scheme of 64 studio apartments, on East Newington Place, off Newington Road. The development will see an old, disused commercial unit demolished and the site redeveloped into a modern, energy-efficient, four storey building, with on-site management.

Last month the developer revealed exciting proposals for a residential-led development at Ocean Point 2 in Leith, which Time Out recently named as one of the ‘world’s coolest neighbourhoods.’ The company also has planning permission for a transformational scheme that will see a 1970s office building within the Wester Coates area, just West of Edinburgh’s city centre, converted into a new 157-bedroom hotel, with a restaurant and bar on the ground floor.

This follows the firm delivering a £25 million scheme to provide a landmark boutique hotel for Malmaison in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town. The work saw the Grade A listed Buchan House, on the north-west corner of St Andrew Square, converted into a stylish 72-bedroom hotel complete with Malmaison’s renowned Chez Mal Bar and Brasserie.

David Clancy of S Harrison said: “Edinburgh is an important location for us. It’s a city that’s full of ambition, it’s a hugely popular destination for tourists and business travellers, and it remains one of Europe’s top university cities.

“We are therefore thrilled that this latest application was approved by the Scottish Government Reporter. It’s another success for us in Edinburgh and will see an unloved site in the heart of the capital being redeveloped, helping to preserve the character and appearance of the Old Town Conservation Area. Crucially, it will also provide much-needed student accommodation in a highly sustainable location, close to many university buildings.”

The Canongate development will incorporate substantial elements of the site’s existing historic buildings, within a sympathetic design that respects its historic location and important surrounding listed buildings.

New build elements consist of a five-storey building with a triple pitched roof on the west side dropping down to a two-storey building with duo pitch roof on the east side to fit with the open nature of the nearby kirkyard.

The Scottish Government Reporter granted planning permission, noting that: “The proposed development utilises a brownfield site making efficient use of existing land and buildings. It supports the delivery of accessible accommodation and is appropriately located in walking distance to education facilities, local amenities, and public transport. The scale, form and design respects the historic environment and mitigation measures are incorporated to safeguard the amenity of existing and future occupiers.”