A NIGHT of enforcement, action and reassurance for members of the public was carried out in a North Yorkshire town centre this month.

Selby District Council’s enforcement and licensing officers worked with North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Youth Service and local schools. The action evening was organised by the Community Safety Partnership in Selby town centre on December 2.

A total of 15 premises were visited, age verification and night-time safety posters were distributed, and licensing checks were carried out to ensure the premises were operating correctly.

Chairman of the Licensing Committee, councillor Richard Sweeting, said: “Enforcement evenings such as these highlight how we are working with partners organisations and safety groups to deal with antisocial behaviour and ensure that businesses are operating correctly.

“Together we are sending a strong and clear message that we as a partnership are committed to tackling issues within the night-time economy.”

As well as the enfocement evening, the Youth Service and officers from local schools visited local businesses to share information about work permits for children.

Enforcement officers also worked with local taxi drivers, speaking to drivers and visually inspecting vehicles in use.