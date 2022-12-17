MEMBERS of a York rock choir had a gig of a lifetime when they were invited to perform with two of the world’s greatest classical voices on stage at York Barbican.

Rock Choir Members joined Aled Jones and Russell Watson as special guests as the ‘official’ choir during their ‘Christmas with Russell and Aled’ Tour visit to York earlier this month.

The 'Rockies' had been rehearsing around the clock to make sure they were prepared for their gig of a lifetime, said their leader Steve Brown.

“It was a magical night," he said. "We were delighted to get the call from Russell and Aled to invite us on their tour and we were proud to be able to take to the stage with them.

"It was an unforgettable experience and a memory our Rock Choir Members will cherish forever.”

Local Rock Choirs have supported Aled and Russell on all 21 dates of a 'colossal' UK tour throughout November and December, which has brought the classical duo back together after a three-year hiatus.

Their show has featured traditional carols such as O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and In The Bleak Midwinter, alongside festive favourites including White Christmas, It’s Beginning To Look At Lot Like Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, and Mistletoe and Wine.

Russell Watson said he had always been a huge supporter of Rock Choir and once famously said it was his favourite choir.

He also said that to get to share a stage again with Aled during their UK tour was a special experience after three years apart.

“We always have a blast on tour, so getting to sing our favourite Christmas songs together and with Rock Choir in so many stunning venues will be a real treat," he said before the tour.

Russell’s debut album The Voice saw him hold the top spot in the UK charts for an unprecedented 52 weeks in 2001. He has performed for some of the world’s leading figures, including The Queen, the late Pope John Paul II, and former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama.

Aled Jones became one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos at the age of 12 and has since released over 40 albums and has more than 40 silver, gold and platinum discs, and has forged an extensive career as a TV & Radio presenter.

Steve said Rock Choir offered members once in a lifetime experiences, from recording sessions at the iconic Abbey Road Studios to touring with well-known celebrities.

"Rock Choir are always happy to welcome new members," he said. "There are no auditions and no requirement to read music." He added that people could sign up now for a free taster session by visiting www.rockchoir.com.