POLICE officers have released a 'behind the scenes' video to show their view of York city centre at night - ahead of Mad Friday.

As revellers prepare to head out for a night of festive cheer, North Yorkshire Police are preparing for a night of increased demand. To ensure that it’s prepared, the force will be deploying extra officers in towns and city centres across the county.

The Force Control Room is also expected to receive increased calls to service and additional resource has been allocated to help deal with higher call volumes.

It’s expected that the Force Control Room will receive a 30 per cent increase in 999 and 101 calls compared with demand on an average Friday night.

Superintendent Fiona Willey, Silver Commander for Friday’s policing operation, said: “We understand that people want to let their hair down and we’re not here to spoil anyone’s fun.

“However, we have a job to do and that’s to keep people safe as well as maintain law and order.

“We’re well-rehearsed at dealing with what’s known as “Mad Friday” and have additional officers and staff in place to provide resilience.

“My plea to people who are heading out on Friday is to plan your night, think about your own safety and know your limits.

“It looks like the temperature will be below sub-zero at night this weekend, so please factor this into planning your night. Please try and remain in a group of people and don’t leave friends vulnerable to find their own way home.

“The video that we’re releasing provides members of the public with an understanding of how the police and partner agencies work together to prevent harm and ensure you can enjoy your night out safely.”

The force is keen to remind people to only use 999 in an emergency. For issues that don’t require an emergency response, use the force’s online report service at northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.