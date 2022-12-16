A TOP York school is set to transform its library and resource centre thanks in part to the generosity of former students.

Fulford School is planning to expand and completely refurbish the existing library space, together with the provision of entirely new IT and study facilities for students.

This project is made possible through the generosity of both the Fulford parent community and alumni, with particular thanks going to the Paver family and the Pavers Foundation.

Jason Paver and Sarah Thom, from shoe firm Pavers, who are both ex-Fulford students, were welcomed back to school, and after showing them the plans for the library and having a walk down memory lane with a tour of the school, staff were delighted and very grateful to receive a cheque for £5,000 to help bring about the transformation.

Assistant head teacher, Stephen Bailey, said: “It is hard to think of anything that will make a greater difference to children than growing their love for reading. Through this, new worlds and new horizons are opened. Prejudices are challenged and fresh ideas are stimulated. The school library is absolutely central to our vision for inclusivity and nurturing a passion for learning.”

Work on developing the space will be phased across the remainder of the academic year to ensure that limitations to student access during refurbishment and expansion are minimised.