A TRAIN firm, which operates in York, has issued a guide on the best times to travel over the busy Christmas and New Year period.

The guide from Northern factors in the known industrial action, major engineering work and regular Christmas ‘shut down’ up until Tuesday, January 10.

This guide includes when customers can travel but should expect disruption, should not travel due to very limited services, cannot travel as there are no services operating and when customers can expect a normal service to be running.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope this quick reference guide will make it easier for customers to make travel arrangements over the Christmas period.

"The main cause of the disruption remains industrial action by the RMT union and we can only apologise to our customers for the inconvenience it will cause to their journeys.”

The travel guidance calendar from Northern (Image: Northern)

Northern’s new timetable came into effect just before this extended period of disruption, so it is advising customers to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on its website to see the changes specific to their local station.

The rail operator is the second largest in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.