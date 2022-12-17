MORE community care centres look set to be created across York in a bid to bring health services closer to where people live.

Primary health care provider Nimbuscare, which has already set up such centres at Askham Bar and Acomb Garth, has revealed it is talking to hospital and NHS bosses about how and when more can be opened.

Professor Mike Holmes, of Nimbuscare, says in this week's column for The Press that it wants to build on the success of the Covid vaccination programme and the relationships established across the city.

"Nimbuscare is planning to bring more health services to people, closer to where they live and is talking to the hospital trust and the local NHS about how and when this can be done," he says. "We’re hoping for news on this very soon."

He says Nimbuscare had always been quick to respond and adapt to health needs and this week York had seen how the Children’s Ambulatory Treatment (CAT) hub at Askham Bar had responded 'incredibly well' to the increase in Group A streptococcus in children.

"Our teams supported GP Practices in offering additional appointments for babies and children to the Askham Bar clinics, quickly adding additional appointments and extending the service," he says.

"Many were understandably alarmed by the media reports so reassurance from experienced paediatric nurses and longer appointment times were invaluable.

"The GP practices worked so well together to create additional urgent care hubs at incredibly short notice.

"It feels like by working together with limited resource we are able to provide a pressure valve for the practices who continue to provide more appointments then ever as they attempt to meet the demands of the community."

Prof Holmes also reveals in his column that the national Covid vaccination service at Askham Bar has come to an end, two years after it was launched.

However, he says that the Community Care Centre at Askham Bar will continue to deliver vital health services for the community, such as the Children’s Treatment Clinic.

"We hope to hear shortly what other health services can be introduced at the site," he says.

"We are welcoming interest from the national NHS team who will be visiting our Children’s service – other areas are beginning to replicate the service.

"We’re also keen to support people as they grow old, making sure they are as healthy as possible, keeping them out of hospital.

"If we can support people before they become seriously ill, we can reduce the numbers of patients going into hospital. We believe this is possible and have a long term plan to achieve this ambition."

Prof Holmes says that services will continue to run at Askham Bar and Acomb Garth over Christmas and New Year, with just a short break over the bank holidays.