ON behalf of our patients, families, staff and volunteers, I want to thank you for the amazing support you have shown us over this past year.

As we come to the end of 2022, I look back with pride on what we have achieved as a hospice. Whilst we continue to experience the impact of the national clinical workforce crisis, we have successfully recruited amazing new staff. This will enable us to continue to develop our services to meet the needs of more patients in the future.

We have cared for more patients and families than ever before.

Our Hospice@Home team has continued to expand across our communities, supporting almost 700 patients at home. It’s been a relief to see our in-patient unit open up with the relaxation of COVID restrictions, enabling families to be together at the end of a loved one’s life. We have also been able to welcome back our fabulous Pets As Therapy dogs, who always bring a smile to people’s faces, and we’ve been able to develop new volunteer roles to support patients with their wellbeing.

Our Single Point of Coordination, described by families as “the hidden service” and the “voices behind the support,” continues to go from strength to strength providing telephone support, signposting and guidance for professionals, patients and families. Our bereavement team has provided more than 1,000 sessions over the year supporting people living with grief.

We have had a record year in our 12 shops plus our ebay shop exceeded the previous year’s total online sales in just 26 weeks! We opened our first ever Value Shop in November in Tang Hall. It is already proving a huge success, giving shoppers even greater value and ensuring we maximise the money we get for donated items. It has also been great to see amazing support for our hospice events including our recent Christmas Fair and Light Up a Life remembrance services.

Our care would simply not be possible without the continued support of you; our local people and supporters. You make a difference in so many ways.

As I look towards 2023, I am excited about what lies ahead. We’ve already had great feedback from our outreach survey, where we are asking everyone who matters to us what matters to them when it comes to the provision of future day services. We will be keeping you updated on our future plans. We will also have exciting announcements ahead about a dedicated carer support service and warm spaces initiative to help people during the cost of living crisis.

None of these exciting developments are possible without your continued support and generosity. Thank you. I know times are tough but next year we will need you more than ever as we look to reach even more people with our expert care. Every little bit makes a huge difference, and helps us continue to care for and support people facing life-limiting illness and bereavement.

Thank you once again and wishing you a peaceful Christmas.

Emma Johnson

Chief Executive, St Leonard’s Hospice, York

---

Make a lonely person's day this Christmas

AS we come to the festive season, I urge everyone to spare a thought and give thanks to all the carers and other workers who forego their Christmas and New Year break to care for others. They will doubtless be out in all weather this winter to make sure people are all kept safe and well. They are our heroes.

We can all do our best to help one another this Christmas. There are some for whom the festive period can be the loneliest time of the year, so if you know of anyone in that position, call in and say hello – it will make their day.

Here’s hoping for a better, happier and safer 2023 – Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Mike Padgham

Chair, Independent Care Group

Priory Street, York