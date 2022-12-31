AN AUTHOR based near York has teamed up with a local college to get students involved with educating young people on important topics.

Selby-based author Christina Gabbitas has joined forces with Selby College and students Bugra Karaagac and Finley Hesketh to help them experience a working relationship with projects animating her poetry connected with some of her stories - which aim to educate children and young people about different relevant topics.

Christina said: “Bugra was keen to help me get message out about the importance of educating young people on the topic of drugs and knife crime.

"In my working partnership with North Yorkshire Police, I produced class poems with the children I worked with throughout the county. I rearranged the words to enable Bugra to incorporate the whole message of grooming, county lines and knife crime.

"Bugra is extremely talented and has produced some amazing illustrations, depicting the words of the poem brilliantly. I will use these to educate and inspire other children and young people about the topic.”

Meanwhile, Burga an art and design student at Selby College, said it was a "great opportunity" to work with Christina as it gave him the chance to work on illustrations while raising awareness on important topics such as knife crime.

Christina pictured with Selby College student, Bugra Karaagac (Image: UGC)

On working with Finley, Christina said he is "very passionate" about protecting the environment and the topic of pollution.

The author said: "He was keen to illustrate a poem that I share with many children when visiting schools called Save Us From Plastic which is taken from one my best-selling titles, Save Us.

"Finley has a brilliant and very creative imagination. We hope to produce a small booklet that can be utilised by councils and schools to help educate children - and we are currently seeking funding to help with printing costs.”

Staff from the college thanked Christina for working with the students and giving them the opportunity to learn more about her work.

Elaine Whitehead, programme leader in art, design and media at Selby College, said: "Her poems and books aim to raise awareness of current issues facing our young children in the district. Illustrating and animating her words has provided invaluable experience to the art and design students.

"We want to give a huge thanks to Christina - and I’m very proud of the professional way the students have approached each creative brief."

Christina’s story Save Us was launched in an animation format at The Deep, Hull in April this year.

The author has been working closely with Humberside Police, Lancashire Police and has also been commissioned by Doncaster Council and now North Lincolnshire Council to help educate primary age children about being groomed, the dangers and effects of drugs, county lines and the consequences of carrying knives.