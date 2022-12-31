HUNDREDS of businesses in York shut their doors for the last time in 2021 as closures across the UK reached their highest level since 2017, new figures show.

The data from the Office for National Statistics figures show 725 business closed in the city 2021 – which was up from 640 in 2020. It was also up from 710 in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Nationally, 327,000 businesses closed in 2021 – a nine per cent increase on the year before and the highest number since 2017.

But, Andrew Lowson, executive director at York BID, said that data on business closures doesn’t always tell the full picture, because if businesses are opening or stores are being filled by new tenants, the overall figure paints a different picture.

Mr Lowson said: "It is no surprise there is a greater churn of businesses, because in the past few years we have had economic shocks such as Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine which has brought a variety of pressures.

"If you look at vacancy rates for retail and hospitality and in York city centre, its currently about nine per cent, compared to a national average of 15 per cent.

"In the past, York has had a vacancy as low as seven per cent, but property agents will always say that you need a certain level of vacancies in the market, otherwise there is nowhere for new businesses to move into."

Across the country, 360,000 businesses began trading last year – a nine per cent increase on the 333,000 the year before and the highest since 2016. Of these, 800 were in York.

This meant a total of 7,515 businesses were active in the area in 2021 – up from 7,425 the year before.

Business leadership group the Institute of Directors (IoD) said that, while businesses open and close all the time, the uncertainty caused by the Covid pandemic "complicated" the business landscape across the country.

The IoD said the majority of new and closed businesses were sole traders – of the 327,000 total business deaths in the UK last year, just 82,000 had two or more employees.

Meanwhile, in York, there were around 30 high-growth businesses in the area – meaning the annualised growth in the number of employees of the business over the last three years is at least 20 per cent – and around 875 enterprises employed 10 or more staff.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the transport, storage and postal industry had the highest business birth rate, at 26 per cent, and death rate, at 22 per cent. No other industry had a rate for either higher than 16 per cent.