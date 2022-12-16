EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council has offered a guide for recycling over the busy Christmas period.

Tonnes of waste, including cards, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes and leftover food, are generated during the holidays – and the vast majority can be recycled.

East Riding residents are ranked as some of the best recyclers in the country and will no doubt continue to show their support for the council’s waste and recycling services.

Household waste recycling sites will be open from 10am to 5pm each day, but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. They will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Bin collection dates will change over Christmas and New Year. Normal collections will resume from Monday January 9.

The waste and recycling team is issuing festive advice to help residents recycle even more during the festive season.

View your bin collection days on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council app, the bin collection calendar sent to residents through the post, or on the council website.

To view the full guide on how to correctly dispose of rubbish over the Christmas period, visit the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.