THE next Lord Mayor of York is to be Cllr Chris Cullwick - just a year after he completed his last stint in the role.

Cllr Cullwick, a Lib Dem councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, has been nominated to become the Lord Mayor of York for 2023/24 following a meeting of full council last night.

He will succeed Cllr David Carr, who took over from him last year, after having served as Lord Mayor in 2021/22, which was considerably impacted by the pandemic.

His wife Joy will be Lady Mayoress, and he has chosen Cllr Sue Hunter to serve as Sheriff, with her partner Nigel as Sherriff’s Consort.

Cllr Cullwick, who has been ordained in the Church of England for over 40 years and served as chaplain to the city for ten years whilst based at York St John University Chaplaincy, has been instrumental in establishing numerous initiatives in the city, including Foodbanks, Street Angels, York Schools and Youth Trust (Yo-yo), Family Matters, Spurriergate Meeting Place and the One Voice Trust (a network of churches).

He said: “There’s no denying that Covid impacted our previous year in office, but I am very proud of the work were able to carry out in the city – be that fundraising for our chosen charities, thanking volunteers and communities or supporting the reopening of the city as it bounced back from the pandemic. I am looking froward to now continuing this work and supporting the city and residents, many of whom are facing a challenging time."