FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after a vehicle fire in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just before 12.30am today (December 16) to Bellhouse Way in Dringhouses in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb crew attended the area after a report of a fire in the open.

"On arrival, crew found a small motorcycle on fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire using a back pack sprayer."