FIREFIGHTERS have been called in after a vehicle fire in a popular York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called just before 12.30am today (December 16) to Bellhouse Way in Dringhouses in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Acomb crew attended the area after a report of a fire in the open.
"On arrival, crew found a small motorcycle on fire.
"Crews extinguished the fire using a back pack sprayer."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article