FAMILY Christmases can be special - but a festive season with a new-born baby is one to really treasure.

So thanks to our readers who have been sharing these unforgettable moments with us by sending in photos of their new babies getting ready for Christmas.

They have been sharing their special stories too.

For proud dad Darren Timney, little Albie Joseph was worth the wait. "He was a special gift that was eight years in the making," said Darren, from Tockwith, near York.

We loved the photos of Albie dressed in his green Elf outfit - a little helper for Santa, indeed!

Little Albie as Elf

Eight-month-old Solar AJ Pickles is a special gift for her family too. Mum Nicola said: "We named our baby Solar because after every storm comes sunshine. Losing my dad suddenly last year whilst pregnant was super tough but this little ray of sunshine has kept us going."

Solar as Santa

And thanks to Hannah Layton for sending a super-cute photo of her eight-month-old Noah Thomas Smithson.

Noah - all ready for Christmas!

Hannah from Pocklington said: "This will be Noah's first Christmas and our first Christmas as a family of four and our daughter's first Christmas as a big sister. Memories to be made."

Some of these photos will appear in The Press on Monday

If you would like to send us photos of your new baby getting ready for Christmas, do so via the Send Now button below...