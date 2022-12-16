SELBY District Council has rewarded the "exceptional" service of 15 current and former councillors by making them Honorary Aldermen and Alderwomen.

Those councillors who have served the district for 20 years or more were given the honour at a special meeting of the council, held on Tuesday December 13.

Becoming an Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman means those with the honour can take part in civic ceremonies. The role is non-political and can only be awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the council and the people it represents.

Speaking on awarding the councillors, chairman of Selby District Council, councillor Ian Chilvers, said: “From April 2023 Selby District Council will cease to exist due to the reorganisation of local government in North Yorkshire and creation of a new single authority, North Yorkshire Council.

“As such it is appropriate that we take this opportunity to honour and thank those who have dedicated their lives to public service and have worked so hard to ensure the continued development and improvement of our district.”

Each councillor receives a special plaque and certificate to mark the honour.