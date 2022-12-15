THE Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice in York and North Yorkshire at the weekend.

The yellow warning, which runs from 3am until 9pm on Sunday, says a period of snow will lead to some disruption to travel and other activities, before turning to rain later.

It says there will be possible travel delays on roads, and the stranding of some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could become cut off," it warns.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverag."

It adds that there is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The warning comes after BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, downgraded its snow forecast for York.

It said yesterday that the city would see snow for several hours before it turned to sleet and then rain, but by today, it said York would only see sleet before it turned to rain.