THE Salvation Army visited care homes in York to collect Christmas toy donations for local children.

Residents at Handley House and Ebor Court care homes were visited by Major Kay Cullingworth, at the Salvation Army, to collect Christmas present donations to distribute to local children who may not otherwise receive one.

Amelia, ‘Amy’ Hattersley, 82, of Handley House, said: "This is a brilliant idea for all the kiddies, they shouldn’t go without and I was happy to buy a gift to donate this year.”

A Salvation Army spokesperson said, “We are very grateful to Ebor Court and Handley House for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal.

“It makes such a difference to people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Christmas at all.”

Shane Talbot, the Home Manager at Ebor Court, said: “We are so happy to have supported this appeal. We hope the toys will bring happiness to children and families this festive season."