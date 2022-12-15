A MAIN street in York city centre is to stay as a one-way street permanently to boost safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Buses and taxis can only travel from Parliament Street to Clifford Street along Coppergate, but cyclists can travel in both directions thanks to a contraflow lane.

READ MORE: Popular fast food chain plans to open new restaurant in York

The one-way restriction was introduced in June 2020 to give pedestrians more space to socially distance.

A council consultation last year saw 51 per cent of people calling for the return of the two-way system.

READ MORE: York brain injury victim in desperate bid to find care so she can leave hospital

A series of temporary orders have kept the restriction in place, but executive member for transport Cllr Andy D’Agorne has agreed to make the change permanent following the latest round of consultation. Only five people responded, but most were in favour of the one-way system.

Gary Frost, major transport projects manager, said: “Since the temporary order was introduced, the overall ambience of the street has been well received by users and residents – comprising improvements in safety, noise, air quality and reduced congestion.”

The change has had a knock-on impact on buses by increasing journey times, however.

A city centre bus study which will examine the impact more closely is still underway, according to a council report.

Cllr D’Agorne said: “I do acknowledge that it has had an impact on bus movements and I’d want us as an authority to address that in the course of the coming months.”

There will be a review of stops along the route, Cllr D’Agorne said.

He added: “I think there’s a stop outside Banana Warehouse, which is not what we would want to see as a standard for our residents and visitors wanting to use buses on Piccadilly – and provide a better waiting environment for passengers – as well as changes any changes that might be appropriate for bus movements which have been displaced by this arrangement.”

The order also includes the introduction of an exemption to the right hand turn ban into Coppergate from Clifford Street to allow pedal cycles to make that manoeuvre.