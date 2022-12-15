A FLOOD defence plan worth £5.3 million in York has made a huge step forward - after approval from councillors in the city.

The joined-up scheme, that will ensure properties in Fulford and the A19 are better protected from flooding, has taken a significant step forward.

City of York Council has confirmed today (December 15) it will take the lead in the development of a flood alleviation scheme in Fulford, working closely with the Environment Agency (EA).

Substantial flooding occurred in Fulford during the 2015 floods, further flooding occurred during February 2019 and 2021 - with properties avoiding being flooding only through operational interventions.

The new scheme will prevent the River Ouse from flooding Germany Beck and Tunnel Drain by using a pumping station to maintain lower river levels.

This will help better protect 43 properties from current flood risks, ensure that access is maintained to over 300 properties in the Fordland’s Road area and safeguard more than 16,000 daily journeys on the A19 when flooding occurs.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change at City of York Council, said: “This is an important step forward in progressing this scheme, which will better protect the local community from current future flood risks and the impacts of climate change.

“Working with partners like the Environment Agency, we continue to deliver flood defence projects to better protect residents and businesses across the city from the devastating impact of ever-frequent floods.

"The report was taken to a public executive meeting on December 15 for approval."

Flooding in Fulford Road back in 2020 (Image: Newsquest)

The design, construction and whole life maintenance costs of the preferred solution will be funded from a mix of council, Defra and EA funding to a total of £5.3 million.

Following approval by councillors, the project will now be progressed to the planning stage, after which a process will take place to appoint a contractor for the construction phase of the scheme.

Once planning and all other permissions are in place, it is expected that the construction phase design works will begin in early summer 2023. The delivery will then start following procurement and the award of delivery partners in late 2023. All timings are dependent on all approvals being in place.

In addition to this scheme, the EA continues to work closely with the council on all aspects of the York’s Five-Year Flood Plan. This includes the £38 million upgrade the Foss Barrier, as well as £45 million funding to provide better flood protection to properties along the Rivers Ouse and Foss in the city.

For further information on the scheme, read the report online on the City of York Council website.