BOILER problems which left a York estate without hot water or adequate heating during bitterly cold weather have now been resolved, after a temporary additional boiler was installed, say engineers.

The Press reported earlier this week how residents in the Derwenthorpe model community on York's eastern outskirts were furious at the failure of a centralised eco-heating system which should pump hot water to their homes.

Parents said they had to boil numerous kettles to provide enough hot water to give their babies a bath, while another said her disabled daughter risked catching an infection because she couldn't have a bath earlier this week.

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which created Derwenthorpe as a 21st century version of the model village New Earswick, apologised for the problems and said Veolia were responsible for maintenance of the boilers, which operated using biomass and gas.

Now a Veolia spokesperson has also apologised for the heating system problems that it said had affected some residents within Derwenthorpe during last weekend's cold weather.

"This was due to the failure of the boiler plant serving the district heating network that supplies the heat and hot water to the homes," they said.



"The engineering teams on site worked around the clock to install a temporary boiler and this returned normal heat supply to the community on Tuesday evening.

"The site team is now accelerating the installation of new permanent boilers to replace the failed ones."

It said that working alongside Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, it had supported residents by distributing electric radiators to vulnerable residents during this difficult time.

"Veolia is maintaining a site team to help residents resolve any further issues with hot water and heating," it added.

"If any resident experience further issues, these issues should be reported to Veolia on 0345 078 1154 or via uk.derwenthorpe@veolia.com."

One of the residents who spoke out earlier this week about the loss of heating, Tania McGrath, who said she needed a warm house because she had an auto-immune disease requiring five-hour infusions, said last night she now had some heat from the radiators but sadly still had cold water.

However, she said today that all seemed back to normal. "Fingers crossed I can get a hot bath tonight!" she said, adding that she believed coverage of the problems by The Press had 'got them to do something at last.'

Other members of the 'Real Derwenthorpe Residents Group's Facebook page said they were still struggling to get hot water, with one posting: "Still as cold as a penguin's feet."

But others said filters on the pipes coming into people's properties needed to be cleaned and, once this was done, they should enjoy hot water again.