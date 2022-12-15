A driver faces a £574 court bill after he was convicted of driving with a dirty windscreen.

Michael Robert Putley, 21, was at the wheel of a BMW whose condition broke the law in two ways, Harrogate Magistrates Court heard.

He did not attend Harrogate Magistrates Court when he was summonsed to answer for the illegal state of his vehicle.

The court was told that the cord was exposed on his front nearside wheel tyre and the windscreen was in such a state the driver couldn’t see properly through it.

Putley, of Redfield Way, Eastfield, Scarborough, was convicted in his absence of using a motor vehicle on a road when the glass of the windscreen was not maintained so as to afford the driver unobscured vision and using a vehicle with an exposed ply or cord.

He was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and three penalty points were put on his licence.

The court heard he was stopped on Northway in Scarborough on July 13, 2021.

It is illegal to drive on tyres without the correct tread or an unsafe condition.