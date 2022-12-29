A NUMBER of long-stay animals at the RSPCA centre in York are looking for forever homes.

The team at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch in Landing Lane are appealing for the public to give these pets a home - as they have been staying with them for a while now and would love for them to find a family.

Charlie the dog is one of their longest stay dogs - and staff said he would love nothing more than to find his forever home.

Peter Gorbert, branch manager in York, said Charlie arrived at the centre after his previous owner could no longer keep him.

Peter said: "He is a friendly boy but is quite shy when meeting new people for the first time. Once he knows you and trusts you he is a great lad who loves getting lots of attention.

Charlie is looking for a family to take him in and care for him (Image: RSPCA)

"Once you have gained Charlie's trust he is a super dog with so much to offer his new family.

"Charlie is best suited to adopters who have a quiet lifestyle. He is very sociable with other dogs when out and about but unfortunately does not like to share his home with other dogs."

Staff member Georgia has been working with Charlie for the last few months and described him as "very loyal and loving."

Georgia said: "He likes to spend the majority of his time curled up on the sofa. He enjoys walks and hikes playing with other dogs but would rather be the only dog in the home so he doesn’t have to share his home comforts."

The RSPCA team said Charlie is not suitable for first time dog owners due to his insecurities when being handled and when meeting new people.

Another long-stay animal at the York branch is Bodhi the cat, who is around five years old. He is a domestic shorthair cat and was brought to the centre by an inspector after he was found living on the streets.

Peter said: "Bodhi was in a terrible state and life on the street had clearly taken its toll on him. He was very thin, his coat was dull and he was covered in scratches where he has been subjected to territorial fights with other tom cats in the area. This poor guy was ready to be rescued.

"Bodhi has been at the centre for eight months now, he has gained weight, his wounds have healed although he has been left with some scars and he is starting to accept life with humans is not all that bad.

Bodhi getting in the Christmas spirit with his tree toy (Image: RSPCA)

"He still has some way to go but with time, patience and lots of love we believe he will get there."

If you can give any of these animals a home, visit the RSPCA website.