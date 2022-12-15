A SUPERMARKET with shops in York, Selby and Malton is giving away carrots to ensure Father Christmas’s reindeer are well fed to help deliver presents in time for Christmas day.

The star of the Morrisons Christmas ad, Farmer Christmas, has hand-delivered over 29 tonnes of wonky carrots on his glowing, festive tractor for children to pick up for free, ready to leave out on Christmas Eve.

READ MORE: Popular fast food chain plans to open new restaurant in York

Customers will be able to collect their frPopular fast food chain plans to open new restaurant in Yorkee carrot on December 22 and 23 whilst stocks last from the supermarket which has stores in Acomb and Foss Island Road in York as well as in Selby and Malton. Morrisons say they move hope to encourage families to choose wonky veg more often to reduce waste as they would have otherwise been discarded.

READ MORE: York brain injury victim in desperate bid to find care so she can leave hospital

Carrot sales soar during the festive season, increasing by 130% during the week before Christmas compared to previous weeks, showing that the Norse tradition of leaving food and drink out for Father Christmas and his reindeer is still as popular as ever.

Andy Todd, senior carrot buyer at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we want to help our customers celebrate in any way we can. Our delicious Wonky carrots are hugely popular as they help our British farmers reduce waste and are a cheaper alternative for customers. We only hope the reindeer enjoy them as much as our customers do!”

To help spread festive cheer, Morrisons will also be offering free Mince Pies and Christmas Cake to all customers that come into its cafés on December 19.