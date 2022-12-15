A POPULAR fast food chain has announced it plans to open a new restaurant in York.

Burger King, which already has a restaurant at Clifton Moor in the city, as well as an outlet at York railway station has said it plans to open a new restaurant creating 30 jobs, including managerial roles.

The firm will be looking for a restaurant manager, senior assistant manager, two assistant managers and a shift manager - as well as about 25 restaurant crew members, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles with applications for the latter opening at a later date.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King® UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new York restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”

Burger King said they are not in a position to confirm the precise location of the restaurant just yet, but we will keep you posted when we know more.