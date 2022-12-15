SUPPORTERS of striking nurses staged a demonstration outside the entrance to York Hospital today - and won many toots of support from motorists driving past.

Staff at the hospital have not taken part in today's strike action by members of the Royal College of Nursing, but local trades unionists and York Trade Council decided to hold the demonstration in support of their RCN comrades.

Bernard Davies, Usdaw delegate to York Trades Council, said Unite Community had called for local trade unionists and members of the public to show support for the nurses in the NHS on the first day of their strike action.

He said that with the number of trade unions taking strike action growing almost daily, they needed to show solidarity with all members in struggle.

"The call for co-ordinated action, across unions and sectors has been made, nationally, and December is already being referred to as the next “winter of discontent," he added.

York Central Labour MP Rachael also showed support for striking nurses down in Westminster.

She said: “I’m backing our caring and professional nurses today who are striking because they have lost 19 per cent of their pay over the last 12 years in real terms.

"This is causing serious hardship, resulting in nurses leaving the NHS due to the cost of housing and living demands.

"In turn they are burning out from staff shortages and the ever growing backlog. It is time the Chancellor stopped grandstanding and started negotiating."

She said she believed every MP should visit a picket line, as she had.

"It is where you learn what it is really like working on the frontline, where you can show solidarity for the incredible workforce that keep our country running in good times and bad and where you can take stories from the workforce to Parliament," she said.

“As a nation we clapped our NHS staff, it is now time to stand by their side.”

She added that all Labour frontbenchers had been told not to go to a picket line, 'however I believe we cannot be the party of working people if we are not by their side and their voice at their time of need.'

She said she was not on the front bench currently, and no instructions were given to backbenchers that she was aware of.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has said that chief nursing officer for England Dame Ruth May was not speaking for the Government when she apparently backed striking nurses on the picket line.

Dame Ruth joined nurses outside St Thomas's Hospital in central London and later posted a video to Twitter saying she wants to see a resolution to the row over pay.