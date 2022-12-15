MORE than 200 properties in a York neighbourhood have been hit by a lengthy power cut, with supplies not set to be restored until mid-evening on a bitterly cold night.

Northern Powergrid said the cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment, was affecting 210 premises in streets between Heslington Road and Lawrence Street, including Gordon Street, Wolsley Streer, Regent Street and Farrar Street.

It estimated that supplies would not be restored until 9pm this evening.

The power cut will leave many properties without heating as well as light, because of the impact on central heating system controls, when temperatures are set to plunge to -5 tonight.