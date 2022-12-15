PUPILS and staff at a popular York school have raised hundreds of pounds for a vital city charity.

Fulford School held two Christmas jumper days and youngsters and staff were invited to support York Food Bank by bringing in food donations and monetary contributions.

READ MORE: Man dies in ongoing police incident in North Yorkshire town

The school had an amazing response and raised close to £850 as well as a vast amount of food donated to support York residents.

Fulford School held Christmas jumper days and youngsters and staff were invited to support York Food Bank (Image: Fulford School)

READ MORE: New £1.9 million upgrade completed at popular York school

Russell Harris, associate head teacher, said: “The support given by the whole school was phenomenal. The pupils chose which organisation to support and due to this the enthusiasm for it was excellent.

"It was a pleasure to support a worthwhile and local charity like the York Food Bank, while helping to develop empathy in our students. We aim to support both local and national charities in the future as much as possible, and will continue to use pupil voice to determine who and how we do this effectively.

"The school would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event."