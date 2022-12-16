EXTRA police officers will be deployed in towns and cities across North Yorkshire tonight in preparation for a 'Mad Friday' evening of alcohol-fuelled disorder and disruption.

North Yorkshire Police said it expects to receive a 30 per cent increase in 999 and 101 calls compared to an average Friday night on what will be one of the most popular nights for pre-Christmas celebrations, as many revellers go out on works festive meals and parties.

The force control room is also being allocated additional resources to help deal with the higher call volumes, and revellers are being urged to 'stay safe and know your limits.'

Superintendent Fiona Willey, who is Silver Commander for this evening's policing operation, said: “We understand that people want to let their hair down and we’re not here to spoil anyone’s fun. However, we have a job to do and that’s to keep people safe as well as maintain law and order."

She said her officers were well-rehearsed at dealing with what was known as “Mad Friday” and had additional officers and staff in place to provide resilience.

"To ensure that it’s prepared, the force will be deploying extra officers in towns and city centres across the county," she said.

“My plea to people who are heading out is to plan your night, think about your own safety and know your limits.

"Please try and remain in a group of people and don’t leave friends vulnerable to find their own way home."

Supt Willey said people should also factor into their planning that temperatures are expected to be below sub-zero when they go out tonight. BBC Weather and MeteoGroup are forecasting temperatures in York to fall to -1C by 7pm.

She urged people to only phone 999 in an emergency. "For issues that don’t require an emergency response, then please use the force’s online report service at northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101," she said.

Meanwhile, the force is planning to release a 'behind-the-scenes' video today, filmed last Saturday night and following PC Jess Georgiou on patrol in York city centre, in a bid to show an officer’s view of the centre at night.

A spokesperson said it would provide members of the public with an understanding of how the police and partner agencies work together to prevent harm and ensure they can enjoy their night out safely.

"The video shows officers proactively looking to identify and deal with anyone who might be vulnerable," they said.

"It also provides an insight into how the force works jointly with partners to help keep people safe and prevent crime at night in towns and cities across North Yorkshire."