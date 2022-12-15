A MAN has died after emergency services were called into an incident in a North Yorkshire town.

Police, ambulance crews and the air ambulance have been called into an incident in Whitby Harbour this morning.

Police ambulance crews and the air ambulance have been called into an ongoing police incident in Whitby Harbour. (Image: Jon Stokoe)

North Yorkshire Police say they were called at 8.50am today (December 15) by HM Coastguard at Whitby with a report of the recovery of a man who had been found in the water near the marina.

A police spokesman said earlier: "Police and ambulance services attended the scene, but sadly despite emergency services efforts, the man has died.

"A scene guard will remain in place as officers carry out enquiries to determine the man's identity and establish the circumstances around his death."

The air ambulance at the scene (Image: Jon Stokoe)

At 12.15pm a police spokesman said the man has now been identified and his death is being treated as non-suspicious.