A BRAND new exhibition, with 60 paintings on display, has opened at a popular arts centre in North Yorkshire.

The TRANSITIONS display opened at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on November 28 - and was put together with the work of Donna Collis.

Donna's work has featured on BBC Look North in the past - and she said she is proud to have a display at PAC.

"We have greeting cards and prints there as well, so anyone can have a colourful image of my artwork," Donna added.

In the past, Donna has created work to raise money for charities, including mental health charity, York Mind.

When Donna was in primary school in Haxby, she painted a weather picture which also featured on TV.

"My mum has vivid recollections of my childhood. As soon as I was toddling I was drawing on everything, window sills, all over the wallpaper to the extent my bedroom wall was stripped and regularly whitewashed," Donna said.