A PUB in York has teamed up with a local firm to organise a raffle to raise money for two charities.

The Cock and Bottle in Skeldergate has joined force with York Digital Image to organise the fundraiser for The Island charity and St Leonard's Hospice.

Last year’s raffle raised over £750 for the hospice - and this year they are looking to beat that total for the same good cause as well as the charity, which works to help disadvantaged and vulnerable children in the local area.

Prizes have been donated from an array of York businesses, with top prizes of a Quest 2 virtual reality headset, a £600 European city break and a signed York City shirt and ball. Other prizes include antiques worth over £220 from Focus Fireplaces, a York Gin hamper worth £80 and a £100 tattoo voucher from Unique Ink York.

Many local restaurants have also donated vouchers, including Enoteca, Star Inn the City, Red Lion in Merchantgate and The Ackhorne.

Tickets, priced at £1 each, are available in advance online, as well as at the Cock and Bottle pub and the York Digital Image store in Bridge Street.

The winners will be revealed on December 19 - when prizes will be issued.