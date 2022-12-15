A YORK artist said she is "honoured" to have been commisioned to create a memorial piece for an RAF base - as it is due to close in the next few months.

Shany Hagan, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

In her latest work, Shany was commissioned by the RAF to create a piece of art to honour RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, which will close down soon.

"I'm so very honoured to have been asked to do this. It will be the last official painting of this forever famous station," Shany said.

RAF Scampton invited Shany to their closing down mess dinner event as a guest and handed her the commission to paint their famous RAF 617 Squadron the Dambusters, the famous Vulcan and the Red Arrows - who were all based at Scampton over the years since it opened in 1918.

Shany pictures with some of her paintings of the Red Arrows (Image: UGC)

Earlier this week, Shany handed the painting over to the station commander and group captain Neil Atkins to be auctioned off.

Shany said: "Interest on the piece has already started, with an RAF Association club suggesting bidding of £5,000."

The money raised from the painting will be split between three charities, the RAF charity, children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star and mental health charity, MIND.

Since she started painting again during the pandemic, some of Shany's work, featuring well-known celebrities, has gone on to be sold at auctions to raise vital funds for charities such as Parkinsons UK and children’s cancer charities.

She said Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £30 million for the NHS during the pandemic, was an inspiration for her to get back into painting.

"Captain Tom was a true inspiration to me and my work. He inspired me to help others with my painting," she said.

Shany does all of the artwork off her own back and only receives small amounts of commission payments when working with well-known celebrities.

Following his death last year, Shany painted a tribute portrait of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. It was her second royal tribute portrait, as she painted Princess Diana for Princes William and Harry, when they were both still boys.

A jacket she painted for one of her heroes, world champion stunt rider Eddie Kidd, sold for £12,000 for charity earlier this year.

She has gone on to produce work for other celebrities recognised all over the world, including Spice Girl, Mel B, Sir Cliff Richard, Bob Champion, and Frank Bruno.

The artist said: “I owe a big thanks to my friend, Mike Read, who helped me to get in contact with these celebrities, he’s an absolute legend.”